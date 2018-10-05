Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween is a great holiday to decorate your home and host fun parties for children and adults.

Smith's Food & Drug Stores has everything Halloween that you need to get ready.

Aubriana Martindale, from Smith's Corporate Affairs, joined The PLACE with some fun ideas.

From decorations like pumpkins, scary monster heads, inflatable ghosts, twinkly lights and much more, you'll find everything you need to create the look you're going for.

If you're throwing a party -- make sure to think table decorations, plates glasses and candles too! They all add to the party mood and atmosphere.

And, don't forget about costumes. Smith's has costumes for all ages: children, teenagers and adults. You can also pick up wigs, fake teeth and quality makeup as well.

Smith's also carries a large selection of locally-grown pumpkins in all sizes, along with carving knives and accessories.

While you're there, be sure to pick up tasty treats and eats from the bakery, deli and candy aisles.

Stop by your local Smith's Marketplace or visit their website: smithsfoodanddrug.com