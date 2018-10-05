Ginger has a second chance at life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ginger is a long hair teacup Chihuahua. She's only between one and two years old, but already she's had a rough life.

She came out of a hoarding situation in Taylorsville, and had a miscarriage of six puppies. She was saved due to emergency surgery.

Now she's ready for her second chance at life!

The ideal home for Ginger would be with older children and another dog.

Ginger is very tiny and affectionate. She is kennel-trained and is doing good on potty training. She's a little timid when you first meet her, but she warms up quickly.

Ginger is still mourning the loss of her babies and likes to cuddle with her little bunny rabbit.

Because of her medical care, which cost $700, Ginger's adoption fee is $400. She comes spayed, microchip current and has all of her vaccinations.

If you're interested in bringing Ginger into your family, visit hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws is still trying to cover the medical expenses for dogs rescued from the hoarding house, and any donation is appreciated (and it's tax deductible).

If anyone's interested in adopting a dog, Hearts4Paws will be at the West Valley Petco from 1 to 5 on Saturday, October 6. You may also go to the website and fill out an application online.