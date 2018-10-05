× Dominion Energy ordered to cease mailing service offers to customers from third parties

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Public Service Commission ordered Dominion Energy to stop using its bills to collect charges for other services unless customers have authorized the charges.

The case arose from Dominion sharing customer information to third parties.

The order came following complaints from the public and the Division of Public Utilities and the Office of Consumer Services.

“The Division of Public Utilities and the Office of Consumer Services will continue advocating for customers to be compensated fairly for the value of the information traded by Dominion Energy,” a press release stated.

The press release also stated the following:

“What this means for Dominion customers

If you are a Dominion customer who is being billed for HomeServe insurance products on your gas bill, you can continue to make your HomeServe payment on your bill if you wish. You may also cancel the service by calling HomeServe at 1-833-808-6703 or Dominion Energy at 1-800-323-5517. You can also manage your account online at http://www.questargas.com.

If you are a Dominion customer who does not pay for HomeServe insurance products, you do not need to do anything. If you wish to buy a third-party insurance product, you will need to arrange it directly with the provider. Thirdparty services may not be billed on your Dominion gas bill if you were not already paying for the third-party service on your bill on or before October 4, 2018.”