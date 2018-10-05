Basements flood in Highland, but neighbors pitch in to help clean up the mess

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND, Utah -- Heavy rains have caused flash flooding in Highland.

Around 8:00 p.m. Thursday night, emergency dispatchers started receiving reports of flooding in the area of 11200 North Shoreline Drive.

Lone Peak Fire sent crews to the area and neighbors quickly began the process of pumping the water out of the basements.

Casey Foote's basement was one of those flooded, but he was thankful for all of the support.

"It really is just overwhelming to just think about the kind of neighbors that we have, the kind of place that we live where everybody would just be out to help someone so quickly and the response has just been amazing," Foote said.

Foote's finished basement passed the city inspection yesterday, but no furniture had been moved in yet.