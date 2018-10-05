11 cars blow tires and slow traffic after weather causes hole to form on I-15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHI, Utah -- A big hole on I-15 Southbound in Lehi Friday caused some delays in traffic and tire damage to multiple vehicles.

John Gleason with the Utah Department of Transportation told Fox 13 that they are currently working on a construction project in that area, and weather caused the ground to shift.

"Over the past few days we’ve had extreme weather, extreme rain, and the rain has seeped in through the seems and caused road damage here," Gleason said.

That hold formed in one of the southbound lanes of I-15 and throughout Friday morning multiple cars drove over that hole going 60-70 miles per hour.

“[The hole] caused tire blowouts and damage to their tires," Gleason said.

Gleason said UDOT sees multiple blown tires every day, but 11 within the same area and the same period of time is not normal.

"When something like this happens we always make sure to address it quickly….to get those people back on the road," Gleason said.

Fox 13 spoke to one of the three tire repair companies that came out to the scene and helped these drivers with their flat tires. Watch to the news story above to hear from them.