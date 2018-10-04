Utah’s public colleges and universities enroll nearly 4,000 additional students

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s public colleges and universities are seeing another increase in student enrollment this fall semester, according to estimates by the Utah System of Higher Education.

The first “snapshot” of student enrollments for the 2018-19 school year (fall semester, third week) shows the number of students at the state’s public colleges and universities increased by 3,915 students, for a net increase of 2.17 percent over fall 2017.

Current projections indicate that an additional 57,000 students will enroll in Utah’s public colleges and universities over the next decade.

Eight out of ten Utah high school graduates who enroll in college attend one of Utah’s public colleges and universities – the primary talent pipeline for Utah’s fast-growing workforce.

With over 180,000 students, together the state institutions would rank as the state’s second largest city.

Differences in enrollment growth between USHE institutions reflect the distinct mission of each institution and how external factors, such as changes in the economy and changes in individual academic programs, impact each institution.