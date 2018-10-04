Search and rescue teams in Sevier County wrap up a very busy 24-hour period

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah — It has been a very busy 24 hours for search and rescue teams in Sevier County.

According to a post on the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, teams were called out three times over 24 hours.

One was to help find a lost hunter near Oak Ridge.

The second callout was for a truck crash on I-70.

The truck was over a ledge, and with the help of an Emery County SAR team, two people in it were rescued.

The third callout was to aide in a truck crash on Morgan Mountain with one person in the truck.