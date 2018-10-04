Scooters are everywhere, but who is responsible in an accident?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you've spent any time downtown recently you've seen the electric scooters you can rent with just a phone app and a credit card.

Anytime you've got a transportation platform where anyone can hop on and go, there are some inherent dangers.

Craig Swapp, from Craig Swapp & Associates, stopped by with some valuable information.

He says it's important to remember that it is illegal to ride the scooters on sidewalks. They are designed to be ridden like bicycles, on city streets. When they are on the sidewalk they can pose a risk to a rider or pedestrians.

Unlike rideshare companies which have insurance to cover their drivers in the event of an accident, riding Bird and Lime scooters leave liability completely on the side of the rider of the electric scooter, according to Swapp. And, he says in Utah the scooters fall under the classification of a 'motor assisted scooter' which do not need to be insured to ride. If you're hit and injured by someone driving around on one of these scooters, there's a chance they are completely uninsured.

Mr. Swapp says in situations where a car is at-fault in an accident, the rider of the electric scooter has the right to an insurance claim through the auto insurance of the at-fault vehicle.

Mr. Swapp says the smart thing to do if you're planning on regularly using these electric scooters is to call your insurance provider and ask them about their coverage. Be sure to follow all traffic rules and bring your own helmet. You can even order a free helmet through Bird, by checking out the safety section in the Bird app.

