Rock slide forces closure of Hwy. 128 in Grand Co.

MOAB, Utah — A rock slide forced officials to close part of Hwy. 128 in Grand County Thursday morning.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the rock slide occurred near mile post 11, about 12 miles east of Moab.

Both directions of Hwy. 128 are closed.

