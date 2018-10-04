Man in critical condition after being shot by carry-conceal permit holder at Millcreek Starbucks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILLCREEK, Utah - One man is in critical condition after he was shot outside Starbucks coffee shop in Millcreek.

Police were called about the shooting near 900 East and 3900 South around 6:30 a.m.

Investigators say this incident began at 6:10 a.m. as a panic call from the 7-Eleven store across the street.

An employee there was concerned about a man acting strangely in the parking lot, and bothering customers.

As soon as officers arrived, the man in the parking lot ran across the street and inside the Starbucks where he began assaulting a female clerk.

The man was very combative but officers with Unified Police were able to arrest him after using a Taser.

It was then they realized the man had a gunshot wound to the chest.

He'd been shot by another man who is a regular customer with a carry-conceal permit.

"He witnessed the assault against the clerk," UPD Detective Ken Hansen said. "And his response, because apparently after the assault the guy came after him, and so he shot the man in the chest."

That man, who police say is in his was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The man who fired the shot is cooperating with police, and detectives are interviewing him.

The worker who was assaulted is fine, Hansen said.

Investigators are gathering evidence including surveillance video from both businesses.

