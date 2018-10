LONE PEAK, Utah — A Lone Peak Police K-9 officer named “Arko,” has received donated body armor.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the bullet and stab resistant body armor was donated by a non-profit organization called Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

Arko’s vest was made possible by an anonymous sponsor and is embroidered with the words, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”