Logan Police looking for the owner of a large snake found slithering around town

LOGAN, Utah — Logan Police are trying to find the owner of a large snake found slithering around town.

According to a post of the police department’s Facebook page, animal control officers found the python in the area of 1700 East 1000 North Thursday morning.

The big snake has been impounded, but officers say they it is being kept in a safe and helthy environment.

If you own the python, or know someone who does, you’re asked to call the Logan Police Department at 435-716-9300.