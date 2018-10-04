‘Little Women’ turns classic story into modern movie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'Little Women' has been in theaters nearly a week now. It opened on Friday, September 28, 150 years after the book by Louisa May Alcott was published.

It has a similar story line, but it has been modernized. For instance, the main message is women supporting other women and their dreams.

Co-screenwriter Kristi Shimek and the actress who plays young Amy Marsh, Elise Jones, joined The PLACE to talk about the movie which was filmed in Utah. Kristi says she started by reading the book, chapter by chapter, and figuring out how to adapt it and modernize it.

Elise says she was playing a role in Mary Poppins at BYU, when she stumbled on an audition for Little Women. Three months later she got the part. She only read the book after being cast, so she feels she was able to bring her own qualities to Amy, and at the same time pay homage to the original character.