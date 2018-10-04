How events like ‘Making Strides in Utah’ help cancer patients and survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Utah is coming up on Saturday, October 20 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City.

Events like these not only raise money for the American Cancer Society, but they also help victims and survivors with emotional support.

That's what survivor Rebekah Bernier says after being diagnosed a few years ago. She joined The PLACE, along with Colt Jarvis from the American Cancer Society.

He says we are making progress in the fight against breast cancer. Deaths are down 39 percent in the United States between 1989 and 2015, meaning 322,000 lives have been saved from breast cancer. This decrease is attributed to improvements in early detection and treatment.

The American Cancer Society has performed studies that paved the way for the breast cancer drug Herceptin. Nationally the American Cancer Society is currently funding a total of 155 multi-year breast cancer research grants totaling $161 million. One of those is in Utah.

Join the walk at MakingStridesinUtah.org or find more information at cancer.org.