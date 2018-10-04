Health practitioners urge people to get the flu shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Pharmacist Andrea Barrows came to the Fox 13 station Wednesday to give Fox 13 staff their flu shots. Fox 13's Max Roth and Tamara Vaifauna then asked her questions about the flu shot.

Last year saw the highest influenza death toll in 40 years. Barrows said she thinks that's why more people have opted to get their flu shots this year.

Barrows said anyone over the age of six months who hasn't had a negative reaction to a flu shot should get one, preferably during the month of October before flu season begins in earnest.

