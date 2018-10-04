× Health Dept. finds ‘no risk or concern’ at home of Logan man arrested in ricin case

LOGAN, Utah — The Bear River Health Department reports there is no risk or concern to the public’s health at the home of a man who confessed to sending letters laced with a highly toxic poison to President Trump and other high-ranking government officials.

According to a statement from the FBI, William Clyde Allen, of Logan, confessed to having purchased castor beans – which are used to make a poison known as ricin – and mailing letters containing the poison to President Trump, the FBI Director, the Secretary of Defense and the Chief of Naval Operations.

Allen was arrested Wednesday morning at his home at 380 N 200 W in Logan. He is being held in the Davis County Jail on a threat of terrorism charge.

“The Bear River Health Department has completed a site review with the FBI in conjunction with their recent investigation on 200 West in Logan. After being briefed by the FBI and having been given access to the site, it is clear there is no risk or concern to the public’s health at this location,” a Facebook post from the Bear River Health Department said.