× Gov. Herbert to call post-election special session on medical marijuana

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert said he will call the Utah State Legislature into a special session to pass a bill regarding medical marijuana in Utah.

Herbert, along with other local leaders and community advocates, gathered Thursday at the Utah State Capitol for a discussion on future medical marijuana policy in the Beehive State.

Herbert said the proposed Utah Medical Cannabis Act outlines a plan to distribute medical cannabis through well-trained physicians and pharmacists, with the help of local health departments.

The bill has been described as a “shared vision” for various community leaders, patient advocates and others with a vested interest in medical marijuana policy.

DJ Schanz, the director of Utah Patients Coalition, called the bill “a workable medical cannabis compromise.”

Utah Patients Coalition is the main organization backing Proposition 2, a medical marijuana ballot initiative with less stringent restrictions on medical cannabis than those outlined in the Utah Medical Cannabis Act.

Watch FOX 13 for updates.