Free music and art festival in Utah’s mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mountain Arts & Music Festival is a local nonprofit focused on encouraging creative arts in Utah.

This fall the event is at Huntsville Square and it is free and open to everyone! It's coming up on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 10am to 7pm.

The festival features 25 artists who will have original fine art, both on display and for sale.

There will also be fun for the whole family including kids art stations, face painting, a juggler and a professional pumpkin carver!

The Huntsville Square also offers two full restaurants, plus food and coffee trucks.

There is also live music onstage throughout the day, playing country, pop and blues.

Otter Creek is one of the groups performing, and they gave The PLACE a sneak peek at what to expect.

For more information please visit: mountainartsandmusic.org.