Traffic slowed on US Highway 6 after fatal crash in Spanish Fork Canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah – One person was killed Thursday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon.

Investigators say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and involved a mini-van and a sedan.

One man was killed in the sedan and a woman had been pinned inside the mini-van.

A LifeFlight helicopter is on scene to transport victims to a hospital.

The wreck happened in a stretch of highway west of Sheep Creek, about 15 miles up Spanish Fork Canyon.

The road was closed for about an hour, but one lane in each direction opened up around 8:30 a.m.

