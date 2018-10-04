Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love a good tailgate party because of the food, then Cayt's Meats and Meals has a lineup for you!

She showed off several things you can grill up just in time for a tailgate, including grilled pineapple sprinkled with brown sugar, kielbasa and bratwurst, queso and chips and the star of the show: Bacon Bangles (bacon wrapped sausage stuffed onion rings).

Here's how to make those:

Cut thick slices of yellow onion.

Separate the rings and lay them out so that there is a gap between the two layers of rings about 1/4".

Seasoned up some breakfast sausage with a delicious Vermont Bourbon rub but you can choose your own favorite seasoning if any at all, and then stuffed the sausage in between the onion rings.

Then take 2-3 pieces of thin cut bacon and wrap them around the onions.

Season up with an additional shake of the rub and set on an indirect heat grill and cooked at 350°-30-45 minutes until bacon crisped up.

For the dipping sauce, use 1 cup mayo, 1/3 cup maple syrup and 1.tbsp of cracked pepper. Blend well and enjoy the dipping!

Please visit Cayt's Meats and Meals on Facebook for more recipes.