× 6 confirmed cases of salmonella in Utah, 4 pending

SALT LAKE CITY — The USDA reported an Arizona company is recalling approximately 6.5 million pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with Salmonella Newport.

The raw beef items, which include ground beef, were packed between July 26 and September 7 by JBS Tolleson, Inc. The recalled products have the establishment number “EST 267.”

As of Thursday, the USDA reported 57 confirmed cases of Salmonella Newport in 16 states. Utah has six confirmed cases and four cases pending final confirmation.

The USDA advises those who purchases ground beef with the number EST 267 to throw it away or return it to the store it was purchased from. If you don’t know where your ground beef came from, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food recommends following safe food handling procedures, such as cooking ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees or higher.

Eating food contaminated with Salmonella can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 hours to seven days of eating contaminated food. The illness typically lasts four to seven days.