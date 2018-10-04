13 girls ask high school boy to homecoming after he was turned down, laughed at on video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAY, La. -- A Louisiana high school boy took a leap of faith, asking a close friend to the homecoming dance. Unfortunately, the proposal didn't end so well with a video gaining thousands of views on Facebook of kids laughing at him.

Sophomore Dakota Nelton goes to school at H.L. Bourgeois in Gray, Lousiana, and says the school is supposed to stand for bravery, care, and happiness. But when Dakota did a scary thing and asked a girl to be his first date ever to the homecoming dance, he was devastated.

"It was actually a pretty tough moment standing in a small circle with that one shake of the head and you just got to find your way out of that circle. It's hesitating," Dakota told WGNO.

It's a video that is gaining thousands of views on Facebook, a homecoming proposal gone wrong, the girl saying no, the laughs of dozens of kids looking on, even stepping on his poster he made himself.

"That's what made me walk away. I didn't want to be a part of it," Dakota said.

The next Monday, something extraordinary happened.

"We're going to make sure he dances, like we're going to make sure he is on the dance floor dancing."

It came from an unexpected group in the school.

"Let's get a group of girls together and ask him to show him that he's loved and worthy and deserves to be going to homecoming with somebody," Alyssa Buckley said. Thirteen girls, including cheerleaders, held up posters and proposed to Dakota to ask him to go to the homecoming dance.

"I felt like one of the popular kids in school which I'm really not," Dakota says. He now knows that he does have friends that have bravery, care, and happiness.

October is National Bullying Prevention Month which is the reason why the girls wanted to do something. The dance is in early October.