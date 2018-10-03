TRAX train ignites in Salt Lake City with 30 aboard, delays expected on all 3 lines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- TRAX service is delayed on all three lines in Salt Lake City Wednesday after a train caught on fire late Tuesday night.

There were about 30 people on board the when the wire that powers the TRAX train malfunctioned near Main Street and 350 South around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Video captured by passengers and bystanders show the fire from inside and outside the train.

All passengers made it safely off the train and UTA says one man was taken to a hospital to be treated for a minor wrist injury.

Carl Arky, a UTA Spokesman, said riders should expect additional delays Wednesday and monitor the agency's Twitter feed for updates on service delays. He said riders should consider alternative transportation if possible.

The most recent update indicates there is a bus bridge in place for the affected lines.

TRAX Update 7:10 am: Bus bridge continues from Ballpark - Trolley for Red Line and from Ballpark - Arena for Blue/Green Line. Expect significant delays and call customer service at 801-743-3882 for help planning alternate routes. — UTA (@RideUTA) October 3, 2018

"We really do stress that people check our Twitter feed in the morning and maybe think about an alternative way of getting downtown," Arky said.

Arky said all three TRAX lines (red, blue and green) will be affected Wednesday and it is unclear when those issues will be resolved.

It was not clear exactly what caused the malfunction that sparked the fire. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.