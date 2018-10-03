Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Apples are good sources of fiber, vitamin C and all sorts of phytonutrients. Eating apples on a regular basis helps lower cholesterol and the risk of heart disease and stroke, lowers risk of certain cancers and type 2 diabetes, and helps improve gut health and maintain a healthy weight.

But, one of the main benefits of apples is also why they're passed over too often - they are so universally available that they are almost invisible. So start seeing apples.

Nutritionist Trish Brimhall joined The PLACE with suggestions of some ways to fall in love again with nature's unsung powerhouse: