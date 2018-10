Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When you think of models walking down a fashion runway, you probably don't think their dresses will be made from glass, carpet, tile, wood veneer or wallpaper.

But that's exactly what Salt Lake Community College designer students are doing to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

You can see the designs for yourself at their runway show on October 4, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the SLCC Union Event Center.

For more information please visit: slcc.edu/fashion/