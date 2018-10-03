Report: Man arrested in Logan in connection with ricin mailed to President Trump, the Pentagon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah -- A man has been arrested in Utah in connection with ricin that was mailed to President Donald Trump and the Pentagon.

The Herald Journal reports the arrest was made in Logan Wednesday morning in the area of 200 West, which is closed between 400 and 500 North as officials investigate.

The Herald Journal reports the man arrested is a former U.S. Navy sailor and that he was taken into custody by the FBI.

The arrest comes after a substance believed to be ricin, a poison derived from castor beans, was located in an envelope addressed to President Donald Trump. A similar envelope was sent to the Pentagon.

No further details about the arrest were immediately available. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.