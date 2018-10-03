× One dead after fatal crash in Wells, Nevada

WELLS, Nevada – Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to a two vehicle crash early Tuesday morning on US 93.

Seventy-two year old Dennis Pickett from Glendale, Arizona, was driving a Jeep Wrangler southbound when he crossed the center line and sideswiped a Chevy pickup towing a camp trailer and driving the opposite direction.

The pickup and the camp trailer separated upon being struck by the Jeep. The Jeep continued to travel southbound and veered off the road, where it overturned.

The pickup continued traveling northbound and veered off the road and overturned as well.

The driver of the pickup, 49 year old Jimmy Padilla from Twin Falls, Idaho died at the scene. He was wearing his seatbelt.

Pickett was also wearing his seat belt and suffered minor injuries.