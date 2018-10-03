× Mountain lion spotted in Park City neighborhood, residents asked to keep pets indoors

PARK CITY, Utah — County officials say residents in a Park City neighborhood should keep their pets indoors after a mountain lion was spotted Tuesday night.

According to Summit County, the mountain lion was sighted in the 3000 block of Meadows Drive shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

“Please keep your pets indoors or supervised when outdoors,” the county stated Wednesday morning. “Please call Park City Police at 435-615-5500 with any sightings.”

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

The Wild Aware Utah website provides tips for avoiding encounters with wild animals, including mountain lions, as well as advice in case of an encounter. Mountain lions are also commonly referred to as cougars.

Stop. Never run from a cougar. Do not approach the cougar.

Maintain eye contact.

Pick up children and pets or keep them very close.

Stand up tall.

Do not crouch or squat.

Make yourself look bigger by raising and waving your arms or jacket above your head.

Talk firmly in a loud voice, back away slowly and leave the area.

Fight back if you are attacked! Protect your head and neck.

If you are aggressive enough the cougar will probably flee.