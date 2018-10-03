Man sings Garth Brooks’ ‘Friends in Low Places’ for 36-hours straight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A Seattle area karaoke host is hosting his fourth breast cancer awareness fundraiser in a unique way: he's singing Garth Brooks' "Friends in Low Places" for 36 hours straight.

Cliff Satterwhite, the man behind the karaoke fundraising challenge, said he's a part of the REAL Men Wear Pink campaign, which gives men a leadership role in the fight against breast cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Satterwhite's 36-hour Garth Brooks marathon will not break a Guinness World Record, but his effort is in a class of its own.

“My attempt will feature one singer, one song, no sleep breaks and only a 2-5 minute break between songs for water, food and bathroom, that’s really what sets it apart," he said. "The last three years have taught me so much in terms of preparation, pace and when and what to eat. I’ve learned those are all key factors in the success of this event.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Foundation, a branch of the American Cancer Society. The nonprofit's breast cancer initiatives include research, patient services and educating women on screenings and risk reduction.

Satterwhite's goal is to raise $10,000. He started singing at midnight Tuesday (Oct. 2) and will finish with a celebration breakfast on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 12 p.m.

It's a disease that's close to Sattwhite's heart: His sister is a breast cancer survivor, he said.

If you'd like to support Satterwhite's mission, but can't stop by and sing along at Stars Bar and Grill in Federal Way, where the karaoke marathon is taking place, you can donate by clicking here.