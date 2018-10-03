Live Video: Prop 2 – A Forum on Medical Marijuana moderated by Fox 13’s Bob Evans
-
UPDATE: Missing Kanab man found dead
-
Video shows the last moments before duck boat sinks in Missouri lake
-
Salt Lake Tribune report: Some of Utah’s most needy may be left out of new homeless shelters
-
Multiple people dead after Greyhound bus crashes in New Mexico, police say
-
Reality star Lyric McHenry dies at 26
-
-
Man captures bobcat close-up on video in Huntington Canyon
-
At the Movies: ‘Smallfoot’
-
‘Reach out in Love’: LDS Church releases suicide prevention videos
-
Video shows Salt Lake City firefighters try to ‘floss’ during youth program
-
Fishermen catch great white shark off Rhode Island beach, record themselves letting it go
-
-
Pregnant reality star found dead on Bronx sidewalk, reports say
-
At the Movies: ‘Life Itself’
-
At the Movies: ‘A Simple Favor’