If Odyssey Dance Theatre’s Thriller isn’t one of your Halloween traditions, it should be

Now in its 22nd year, Odyssey Dance Theatre's Thriller is nothing short of spectacular.

Derryl Yeager, along with two dancers, joined us with a sneak peek at what's in store for audiences this year.

The spooky spectacular combines technical aspects of dance while paying homage to the stars of All Hallow's Eve. Throughout the two-hour program, Thriller highlights all the heroes of the season.

This year's show has all the favorite pieces from the past - Thriller, The Curse of the Mummy, Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem's Mass, The Lost Boys and the River of Blood Dance - plus a few new surprises.

Odyssey Dance Theatre is busy performing the show throughout the entire month of October. They are performing in six locations in Utah, as well as Pocatello, Idaho.

Tickets are on sale now - get them before they sell out.

September 21st - October 7th - Egyptian Theatre, Park City

October 1st and 2nd - Frazier Hall, Idaho State University - Pocatello

October 5th - October 30th - Kingsbury Hall, Salt Lake City

See our website: http://www.odysseydance.com for discounts and season ticket information.

October 9thth - 16th - Covey Center for the Arts, Provo

October 19th and 20th - Egyptian Theater - Ogden

October 23rd - Geary Events Center, USU Eastern Campus - Price

October 25th - 31st, Tuacahn Amphitheatre, St. George

For more information, please visit: odysseydance.com