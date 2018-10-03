Hearty Steak Chili

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

4 tablespoons canola oil, divided

2 lbs. sirloin steak, cut into bite size pieces

1 large white onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, diced

2 (15 oz.) cans chili or kidney beans, drained

2 (14.5 oz.) cans diced tomatoes

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 cup beef broth

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Suggested Toppings:

Sour cream

Shredded cheese

Chopped onions

Tortilla strips

Cilantro

In a Dutch oven or large soup pot over medium high heat, add 2 tablespoons of oil. Season steak pieces with salt and pepper. Cook, on all sides, for 4-5 minutes. Remove from pan. In the same pan over medium heat, add onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Saute for 5-6 minutes or until softened.

Add the chili or kidney beans, diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, beef broth, chili powder, cumin, Italian seasonings and red chili flakes. Mix together. Cook covered for 30-40 minutes. Serve immediately with desired toppings.