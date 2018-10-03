Deal struck on medical marijuana compromise legislation

SALT LAKE CITY — A compromise has been reached on Utah’s Capitol Hill over medical marijuana ahead of a public vote on Proposition 2 in November, a source confirmed to FOX 13.

The agreement was struck late Wednesday night following weeks of negotiations between House Speaker Greg Hughes and medical marijuana supporters including the Utah Patients Coalition and Libertas Institute and opponents including Drug Safe Utah and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Details are expected to be unveiled at a news conference on Thursday.

FOX 13 is told the agreement would effectively “clean up” any problems with Prop. 2 should the initiative be approved by voters, and “make good” if it fails. Governor Gary Herbert and others have repeatedly insisted they would support a medical cannabis program in the state, but under strict regulation.

The compromise legislation would not emerge until after voters have had their say on Prop. 2 and the campaigning is expected to continue. Not everyone is expected to support the compromise.

Christine Stenquist, the president of the leading medical cannabis patient advocacy group Together For Responsible Use and Cannabis Education (TRUCE), said at a debate hosted by FOX 13 on Wednesday night she did not have confidence in the Utah State Legislature to pass it.

The citizen referendum that ultimately became Prop. 2 came out of years of frustration over legislative inaction on medical marijuana.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.