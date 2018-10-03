× 3 year old dies after falling in Lake Powell with no life jacket

BULLFROG, Utah — Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials received word last Friday, Sept. 28, that three-year-old boy had died and was being transported to the Halls Crossing Launch Ramp.

According to reports, the Jayden Cooper Vokas was sleeping on the upper deck of a houseboat on Lake Powell in Willow Creek Canyon Friday afternoon and fell off into five feet of water. He was not wearing a life jacket.

National Park Service Rangers from Halls Crossing and Bullfrog met the party bringing Jayden to Halls Crossing Launch Ramp. They were assited by the Kane County and San Juan County Sheriff’s Offices.

The Kane County and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, along with the National Park Service, are investigating the incident.