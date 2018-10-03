3 Ways Floor & Decor makes it easy for first-time DIY-ers

Floor & Decor specializes in the hard surface flooring market, offering tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories - at warehouse prices. The store's design manager Bree Piggot stopped by to tell us how the store makes it easy for people to tackle their projects.

  1. Free design services - A designer like Bree will show you the latest trends, and help you coordinate colors and materials to make your room pop!
  2. Free classes - Check their website for free DIY classes at a store near you, to learn skills like laying laminate on your own!
  3. Installation referrals - If you don't want to tackle the project on your own, Floor and Decor has a list of trusted partners to install it for you.

You can find out more at their Draper or Riverdale stores, or visit flooranddecor.com.