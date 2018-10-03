3 Ways Floor & Decor makes it easy for first-time DIY-ers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Free design services - A designer like Bree will show you the latest trends, and help you coordinate colors and materials to make your room pop! Free classes - Check their website for free DIY classes at a store near you, to learn skills like laying laminate on your own! Installation referrals - If you don't want to tackle the project on your own, Floor and Decor has a list of trusted partners to install it for you.

Floor & Decor specializes in the hard surface flooring market, offering tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories - at warehouse prices. The store's design manager Bree Piggot stopped by to tell us how the store makes it easy for people to tackle their projects.

You can find out more at their Draper or Riverdale stores, or visit flooranddecor.com.