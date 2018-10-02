Updated numbers show big donors to defeat medical marijuana in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Updated campaign contribution numbers show some big contributions have come in to Drug Safe Utah, the group leading the effort to defeat Proposition 2.

Reports completed on September 30, the most recent deadline for campaign contribution reporting to the Utah Lt. Governor’s Office, show Drug Safe Utah raised $555,695 since June.

Some of the biggest donors to Drug Safe Utah include:

Centerville-based Keller Investments contributed $100,000

Miller Family Philanthropy, run by the family of Utah Jazz owner Gail Miller, gave $100,000

Developer Roger Boyer gave $100,000

That’s in addition to previously reported big ticket contributions by developer Kem Gardner and Walter Plumb III to the effort to defeat the medical marijuana ballot initiative.

The Utah Patients Coalition, which is sponsoring Prop. 2, also completed its most recent campaign contribution disclosure report and reported raising $116,175 since June. The group reported a lot of small contributions ranging from $5 to $5,000. The biggest contributors to the pro-medical marijuana campaign include Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne who gave $46,000 and the D.C.-based Marijuana Policy Project, which gave $50,000.