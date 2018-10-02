UDOT prepares construction areas in anticipation of flooding from coming storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Surrounded by ominous clouds, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) prepared for a coming storm and the potential problems it could cause near construction zones.

According to UDOT spokesman John Gleason, all construction zones are on high alert right now for potential flooding.

"We’re taking every precaution just in case the storm is as bad as people are saying," said Gleason.

Without finished drainage systems or final traffic configurations in place, construction zones can quickly turn into danger zones.

"You’ll see projects that have standing water on them and may experience more flooding then your typical roadway," said Gleason.

At the Point of the Mountain, sits the largest project UDOT is working on at the moment.

"This is one of our fastest growing areas. The silicon slopes. The technology corridor is what we call this project. We’re widening I-15 from four lanes to six lanes in each direction, working on 17 different bridges," said Gleason.

With thousands of commuters driving up to 75 miles an hour on this four-mile stretch every day, UDOT isn't taking any chances.

"It's quickly becoming one of the densest populated areas of Utah," says Gleason.

They're filling sandbags and putting pumps in flood-prone areas to soak up whatever mother nature decides to leave behind.

Another line of defense for flood waters are big piles of dirt surrounding construction zones, which essentially act as trenches, stopping water from falling down onto the roadway.

UDOT also has extra crews on standby to help with traffic control.

"It really all depends on the intensity and duration of the storm," said Gleason.