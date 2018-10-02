‘Strut Your Mutt’ brings Fido-friendly fun to Liberty Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's more than a free festival, it's a party for a cause! Happening Saturday, Oct. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Liberty Park, Strut Your Mutt brings together passionate people to raise money to save the lives of homeless pets. The festival raises money with contributions from the actual Strut - the dog walk that begins at noon. This year's goal is to raise $145,000 to support the efforts of Best Friends, or one of more than two dozen local animal organizations (all of whom are members of the Best Friends No Kill Utah Coalition).

Whether you Strut Your Mutt or just show up for the fun festival, you're bound to enjoy the plethora of people- and pet-friendly activities. Enjoy:

Ask a Vet

Caricature artist

Flyball club

Course A`Lure demonstrations

Pipe cleaner cat ears

Kids 4 Pets making dog toys

Paw painting

Downward Dog Yoga Presented By: CorePower Yoga

and more!

We welcome ALL animal lovers, with or without a mutt! Well-behaved, leashed dogs under adult control are welcome. For your safety and theirs, please leave your non-canine pets at home.

You can register for the walk by visiting www.strutyourmutt.org