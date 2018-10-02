× Provo police break up street fight overnight-between two ‘juvenile’ goats

PROVO, Utah — The Provo Police Department released photos of an unlikely fight that officers had to break up Monday night, between two “kids.”

According to a Facebook post by Provo police, Officer Brian Wortman responded to a call of two goats fighting in the roadway near 400 E. Center St. at around 10 p.m. and had to detain them.

“Three citizens saw the goats and made a citizen/goat arrest and held them until Officer Wortman arrived,” the post said.

Wortman used leg restraints to tie the goats up, but they continued to fight.

Animal Control arrived at the scene and was able to break up the fight, police said.