Orem Junior High evacuated due to gas leak scare

OREM, Utah — Students at Orem Junior High were evacuated Tuesday due to a gas leak scare.

Kimberly Bird, Alpine School District, initially said students were evacuated due to a gas leak but later said fire officials responded and confirmed there was no leak.

All students were evacuated from the building and were accounted for afterward. As of about 11:40 a.m., Bird said they expected to get the all clear to return to the building soon.

The school is located at 765 North 600 West in Orem.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the incident shortly after 11 a.m.

