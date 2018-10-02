× 15-year-old critical, child seriously injured in crash in Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah — A teenage girl is in critical condition and a young child is in serious condition after a crash in Riverton Tuesday morning.

According to UDOT, the crash occurred in the area of 12600 South and 2700 West in Riverton, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash just after 7 a.m.

Unified Police say a 15-year-old girl was critically injured in the crash while a 3-4 year-old child is in serious condition.

A 16-year-old female was listed in fair condition.

Eastbound lanes are closed in the area, police say, and northbound 2700 West is partially blocked as well. Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles.

