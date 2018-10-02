Kurt Bestor announces Madilyn Paige as special guest for this year’s Christmas show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- While there are still a few major holidays between now and Christmas, Kurt Bestor is already getting ready for his annual show.

Bestor visited the Fox 13 Studio Tuesday and announced that this year's festivities will feature special guest Madilyn Paige, a Utahn who competed on the show "The Voice".

Bestor says he is working on music for Paige to perform at this year's edition of A Kurt Bestor Christmas, which is titled "Peace on Earth". See the interview above for more on this year's event.

This is the 31st year in a row for the show, and this year it runs from December 13 to December 15 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City.

You can read more about the show or buy tickets here.