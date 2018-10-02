Keep your house spotless this fall with an organized mud room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fall weather means the coats and hats - not to mention, muddy boots - start piling up around the door. Or if you have a mudroom, perhaps you get items strewn all over the place! So how to you make sure your doorway doesn't become an eyesore, all while keeping mud and moisture from getting tracked all over the house?

Organizer Chelsea Thomas (neatmethod.com) teamed up with closet specialists Classy Closets (closetsutah.com) to bring us some simple solutions.

Derrick Rogers of Classy Closets says they offer mud room storage systems for any sized room, and on any budget. He said that all their units are adjustable, meaning you can adjust shelves and cabinets to suit your needs throughout the seasons.

To organize those mud room systems, Chelsea said get some baskets and designate each one for a different type of item, such as hats or scarves. Slide the boxes into place, and you have a neat and tidy mud room that provides people in the household with a clear way to sort their items when they come in the door!

But what if you don't have a mud room? Chelsea says a boot tray is a MUST! She said you can install an "impromptu mud room" by placing a row of hooks above the boot tray right next to your door!

Seems like with just a few simple steps, your house has a chance of staying spotless through all the forthcoming wet weather!