20+ high-end and local boutiques and retail stores are coming together to do their first annual "shop hop" for the Women to Women Foundation. All the stores from Salt Lake City to Eden, Utah will be giving 10 percent of the sales in their store and online sales to the foundation.

The dates are October 12-13, 2018.

The Women to Women Foundation is a non-profit that helps single moms in Utah continue their educations.

You can learn more at womentowomenfoundation.org.