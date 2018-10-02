× Governor Herbert declares state of emergency ahead of potential flooding in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Gary Herbert issued an executive order Tuesday, declaring a state of emergency in Utah due to potential flooding from an oncoming storm.

The order comes after the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for much of Utah, as the remnants of Tropical Storm Rosa moves into parts of the state.

Areas that have been damaged by wildfires are particularly vulnerable to flooding, as well as mud and debris slides.

The governor issued the following statement:

“Our communities, state agencies and Utah National Guard have been in lock step in their preparations for this storm. I am grateful for their efforts, as well as the efforts of volunteers who have stepped in to help fill and place sandbags. As we continue to work together, we will do everything we can to protect life and property. I urge all residents in at-risk areas to heed all warnings and orders from local public safety officials.”