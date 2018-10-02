Free event gives cancer patient and caregivers a night off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What if you could take a night off from a difficult time, and just let loose? The Anne Stirba Cancer Foundation is aiming to do just that for cancer patients, friends, family and caregivers at their annual Night Off from Cancer event.

Board members Mayor Lori Nay from Gunnison, and Anna Pocaro (a breast cancer survivor), stopped by to talk about why this event is so important for those affected by cancer.

They said that Night Off From Cancer is an opportunity for those affected by cancer to take a break from the stress of treatment, get dressed up and celebrate life with the ones they love. Many survivors and families make this an annual event to celebrate the lives of the living and to honor and remember those who have lost their fight against this all-too pervasive disease. Fighting cancer is a team effort that takes a lot of courage and determination. The support of family and friends and positive, uplifting events like Night Off form Cancer are very important in helping breast cancer patients heal. The celebration is also for those who are caregivers for cancer 'thrivers' and survivors.

The event takes place on Oct. 6, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Primary Children's and Families' Cancer Research Center, 2000 Circle of Hope Drive, in Salt Lake City. There will be live music, dancing, drinks and light refreshments. Cocktail attire is requested. This is a free event and RSVP is required. Get tickets at https://anightofffromcancer.brownpapertickets.com/

The Anne Stirba Cancer Foundation is dedicated to supporting women with breast cancer by funding independent, cutting-edge breast cancer research at Huntsman Cancer Institute and helping women with the hardships they face while fighting this difficult disease.

Local attorney, Peter Stirba, started the foundation in honor and memory of his wife, Anne, a Third District Court Judge. Anne lost her courageous, ten-year battle with breast cancer in 2001, but her legacy continues through her family, the Foundation and the work she inspired.

To learn more, go to http://annestirbacancerfoundation.org/