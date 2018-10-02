Driver of gravel truck cited after rolling into orchard in Utah County, spraying ‘tons’ of gravel

UTAH COUNTY — A driver was cited Monday for driving in unsafe conditions after a gravel truck crashed and rolled into an orchard, dumping all the gravel out of the truck.

According to Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol, at around 3 p.m. Monday the truck, which was hauling two trailers with tons of gravel in them was traveling on SR-141 near mile marker four in Utah County too fast for road conditions.

The truck lost control and rolled down an embankment into an orchard, Street said.

The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries and was cited for driving in unsafe conditions, Street said.

During the crash, all of the gravel came out of the truck’s trailers and was scattered in the orchard.

Photos of the accident can be seen below: