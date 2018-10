WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber-Morgan Health Department conducted a drive-thru flu clinic in Ogden Tuesday, to try and make getting flu shots easier and more convenient.

The clinic was operated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a parking lot on 477 23rd Street in Ogden.

People were able to drive up to the clinic, and get the flu shot while remaining in their vehicles.

Pictures of the drive-thru clinic can be seen below: