Cooking With Ruthie makes Caramel Apple Cookies

Ruthie Knudsen of CookingwithRuthie.com walked us through her original recipe.

Caramel Apple Cider Cookies

Prep time: 20 mins

Cook time: 12 mins

Total time: 32 mins

Serves: 36

Ingredients

1 cup softened butter

1 cup granulated sugar

½ teaspoon salt

1 box (7.4 oz) Alpine Spiced Apple Cider Instant Original Drink mix -not sugar free- all 10 packets

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 cups all purpose flour

1 bag Kraft Caramels (14 oz)

Instructions:

In a small bowl whisk together flour, baking soda, baking powder and cinnamon

With your mixer, cream together butter, sugar, salt and all 10 packages of apple cider drink mix powder, until light and fluffy

Beat in eggs, one at a time

Add vanilla and mix well

Gradually add flour mixture to butter/egg mixture and mix until just combined.

Refrigerate for about an hour

Preheat oven to 350° F

Line cookie sheets with parchment

When you are ready to bake, unwrap your caramels

Scoop out cookie dough ball about the size of a tablespoon

Flatten the ball of dough slightly in the palm of your hand

Press the unwrapped caramel into the center of your dough and seal the dough around it, covering it completely

Place on parchment covered cookie sheets 2 inches apart

Bake 12-14 minutes, or until very lightly browned around the edges (see notes)

Once the cookies are done, slide the parchment off of the baking sheet right out onto the counter

Allow cookies to partially cool on the parchment

When cookies are cool enough to be firm but still slightly warm, carefully twist off of parchment and allow to finish cooling upside down on the parchment (see notes)

Notes: 14 minutes worked perfectly for my cookies. Check them at 12. You don`t want to over-bake these cookies!

If you forget about them and they cool too much and stick to your parchment, put them into the freezer for a few minutes and they`ll pop right off.