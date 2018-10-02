Cancer patients are on the road to recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Cancer Society Road to Recovery program provides free rides to cancer patients to and from treatments.

This is important because one of the biggest roadblocks to treatment can be the lack of transportation.

The Road to Recovery Program gets them to the appointments they need with trained volunteer drivers who donate their time and the use of their personal vehicles.

To request a ride patients must contact the American Cancer Society. Patients should give a minimum of four business days in advance of the date the ride is needed.

The society is always looking for volunteer drivers as well. There is a simple screening process and training for new volunteers.

For more information on Road to Recovery or to volunteer, visit cancer.org or call 1-800-227-2345.

